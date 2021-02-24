Iceland: RUV sets the date for Dadi’s Eurovision 2021 entry premiere

The Icelandic national broadcaster, RUV, has the date for the premiere of the 2021 Icelandic Eurovision entry.

Daði og Gagnamagnið will represent Iceland at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘10 Years‘. The song and its official music video will be officially premiered on Saturday 10 March.

The 2021 Icelandic entry will be in English and has been written by Dadi himself.

Dadi says:

I would say it is a logical next step from Think About Things. It’s upbeat and there will be a bit of dance to it, and suchlike. It’s an upbeat pop song. I’m going to try and win. I don’t want to promise anything, but we are going into this like it’s a competition.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 32 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið were set to represent Iceland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Think about things’, unfortunately they didn’t grace the ESC stage due to the cancellation of the event.