Eurovision 2021: AVROTROS confirms opening act for Semi-final #2

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has unveiled the opening act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Semi-final 2.

AVROTROS has announced that Redo and Eefje de Visser will be opening the Second Eurovision 2021 Semi-final.

On Thursday 20 May 2021, award-winning break dancer Redouan Ait Chitt (Redo) will open the second semifinal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest together with singer Eefje de Visser with a special performance. Together they will put on a universally recognizable performance through the combination of dance and song. Redo tells his life story with his dance act and hopes to inspire others. The dancer will be musically supported by Eefje de Visser.

Redo says:

The focus in this performance is on dance and a personal story: overcoming setbacks. The story now applies to many people: from the dark period in which we now move, we are working towards a moment of festive victory. I hope that people recognize themselves in this and that Eefje and I can touch people through our actions.

Eefje de Visser is an established name in the Dutch music world. She is known for her hypnotic synth pop with lofty vocals. She is currently working with Eric van Tijn (Eurovision 2021 Musical Director) on an English-language piece of music that can be heard during the opening act of the Second Semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The lyrics and music written by Eefje will connect seamlessly with the story that breakdancer Redo will propagate with his dance act.

Eefje de Visser says:

As a child I already watched the Eurovision Song Contest a lot. Redo and I therefore consider it an honor to be able to work together on this enormous production. Redo is a very talented dancer and has an impressive way of dancing. Our action is about resilience and connection. And we say that more can be achieved through collaboration. We need each other, especially in these times.



Gerben Bakker (Head of Show) says:

We want to show the best of the Netherlands during the Eurovision Song Contest. Talents like Redo and Eefje certainly belong to this. Every act on our stage has its own story. A recurring theme in the three shows will be resilience, the ability to adapt. More current than ever, a theme that certainly applies to the life of Redo. We are proud to present this unique opening act together with Eefje and Redo.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS