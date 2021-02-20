Here are the results! Just a few minutes ago, the third semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 threw its curtains! Let’s check out who has proceeded to the event’s next phases!
The show took place in Annexet of Stockholm, hosted by Christer Björkman, as well as rapper and reggae artist Jason Diakité. As with every semi-final show, 7 acts competed for the tickets to the Grand Final, or, at least, to the Second Chance round.
Tonight’s winners
Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:
- Charlotte Perelli – Still young
- Tusse – Voices
While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:
- Klara Hammarstrom – Beat of Broken Hearts
- Alvaro Estrella – Baila baila
Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:
- Emil Assergård – Om allting skiter sig – 5th place
- Mustasch – Contagious
- Elisa – Den du är
As of now, the 6 already qualified acts to the Grand Final are:
- Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa
- Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem
- Anton Ewald – New religion
- Dotter – Little tot
- Charlotte Perelli – Still young
- Tusse – Voices
Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda
Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021 Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021 Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
- Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
- Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
- Grand Final – 13 March 2021
Melodifestivalen will be returning next Saturday 27 February with its fourth and last semi-final. Are you happy with tonight’s results?