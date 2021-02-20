Here are the results! Just a few minutes ago, the third semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 threw its curtains! Let’s check out who has proceeded to the event’s next phases!

The show took place in Annexet of Stockholm, hosted by Christer Björkman, as well as rapper and reggae artist Jason Diakité. As with every semi-final show, 7 acts competed for the tickets to the Grand Final, or, at least, to the Second Chance round.

Tonight’s winners

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:

Charlotte Perelli – Still young

– Still young Tusse – Voices

While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:

Klara Hammarstrom – Beat of Broken Hearts

– Beat of Broken Hearts Alvaro Estrella – Baila baila

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:

Emil Assergård – Om allting skiter sig – 5th place

– Om allting skiter sig – 5th place Mustasch – Contagious​

– Contagious​ Elisa – Den du är

As of now, the 6 already qualified acts to the Grand Final are:

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

– Dandi dansa Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

– Tänker inte alls gå hem Anton Ewald – New religion

– New religion Dotter – Little tot

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Melodifestivalen will be returning next Saturday 27 February with its fourth and last semi-final. Are you happy with tonight’s results?