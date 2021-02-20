That was it! One more national selection event has come to an end and we now know who’s going to fly the Finnish flag this year in Rotterdam! The metal band Blind Channel has been chosen as the winner of Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu 2021 and will show their Dark side at Eurovision this May!

Seven beautiful acts battled it out in an exciting national final, organized by the Finnish national broadcaster YLE. Among them, last year’s UMK winner Aksel, who didn’t manage to reach the Eurovision stage this time.

The result was determined by the combination of public votes (75%) and seven international jury groups (25%). The seven jury groups were made up of members from the following countries: United Kingdom, Switzerland, United States, Poland, Iceland, Spain, and the Netherlands. This marks the very first time for the United States to be involved in a Eurovision-related jury.

Blind Channel won by far both the public and jury vote, earning a total of 551 points to Teflon Brothers and Pandora’s 180, who came second with I love you. You may listen to the Finnish 2021 Eurovision entry below:

Finland at Eurovision 2021

Finland is set to compete in the second half of the second semi-final evening on 20 May. Could Blind Channel bring the country back to the Top 10 or even higher in 2021?

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place on 18, 20, and 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exact scenario under which the event will take place will be decided in the weeks to come.