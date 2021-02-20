Estonia: Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final line up complete

Good evening Europe, this is Tallinn calling! Today saw Eesti Laul’s second semi-final take place in the Estonian capital. We have six more finalists, the line up is complete!



Eesti Laul 2021 continued tonight in Estonia with its second semi-final where 12 acts battled for a spot in the Grand Final. The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final:

Uku Suviste – The Lucky One

Suured Tüdrukud – Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight

Kadri Voorand – Energy

Jüri Pootsmann – Magus Melanhooli

Redel – Tartu

Sissi – Time

Today’s qualifiers will be joining the following finalists at Eesti Laul 2021’s Grand Final on Saturday 6 March:

Karl Killing – Kiss Me

– Kiss Me Koit Toome – We Could Have Been Beautiful»

– We Could Have Been Beautiful» Egert Milder – Free Again

– Free Again Ivo Linna, Robert Linna & Supernova – Ma Olen Siin

– Ma Olen Siin Hans Nayna – One By One

– One By One Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto –Wingman

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 consists of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall. All three shows will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

A total of 24 acts are competing in the 2021 Estonian national selection, only twelve of them will make it to the Grand Final.

Hence a total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at Eesti Laul 2021‘s Grand Final on Saturday 6 March.

The winner of the Grand Final will have the grand honour of representing Estonia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.