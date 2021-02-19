Eurovision 2021: Pieter Gabriel to produce flag parade remix for Grand Final

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has announced that the multi talented 16 year old Pieter Gabriel will produce the remix track for the flag parade at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Pieter Gabriel (16), one of the biggest DJ talents in the Netherlands, is working with Musical Director Eric van Tijn on a special music production for the opening act of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam.

Hence Pieter is back in the game, he was set to produce the opening track for the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.



The special remix track will feature a celebrated Dutch song in a modern sound. Pieter and Eric are yet to unveil the song they have chosen to remix for the flag parade.

AVROTROS states:

Pieter’s goal is to bring people together through his music which is what he will be doing at the Eurovision Song Contest as well. All the participating countries and finalists will be introduced in a visually spectacular opening act, driven by Pieter’s EDM sound.

Pieter Gabriel says:

I think the opening is the coolest thing about the Eurovision Song Contest. It immediately sets the tone for the Grand Final. I’m going to create an energetic, up-tempo, but accessible sound on stage so that everyone can go wild! I hope my music provides a ray of hope in this difficult time. I’m really looking forward to it.

Eric van Tijn (Eurovision 2021 Musical Director) says:

I think it’s very special to involve a young and super talented DJ. Pieter Gabriel is so good at his age and very musically gifted. I am really enjoying our collaboration. What we are creating is going to be very good

About Pieter Gabriel

The 16-year-old Pieter Gabriel is no stranger to the EDM world. At the age of 12, Pieter Gabriel performed in front of a large audience at the Amsterdam Dance Event 2016.

In 2018, Pieter released his debut single Forever together with FOURCE and performed at the Christmas Music Gala.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv/ AVROTROS