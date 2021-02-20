Spain has decided! Blas Cantó will represent Spain at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with ‘Voy a quedarme’.

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, organized a dazzling and extraordinary show tonight where Blas Cantó performed his two potential entries: Memoria and Voy a quedarme. Destino Eurovision was hosted by Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela.

Blas Cantó treated the Spanish audience with some iconic performaces along with Pastora Soler (Spain 2012), Edurne (Spain 2015),Vanesa Martín, Nia, Andrés Suárez, Cepeda and Roi.

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry Voy a quedarme was selected via a 100 % public deliberation.

Voy a quedarme‘ has been composed by Leroy Sanchez, Daniel Ortega ‘Dangelo’, Dan Hammond and Blas Cantó.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. He will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with a fresh song.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice, namely in 1968 with Massiel and in 1969 on home soil with Salome. The country has competed in the event religiously every year since its debut in the contest and has participated in the competition 59 times. 2021 will see Iberian nation’s 60th Eurovision participation.