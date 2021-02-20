Tonight: Finland decides for Eurovision 2021: UMK 2021 Grand Final

Good evening Europe this is Helsinki calling! We are travelling north to Finland for the Grand Final of UMK 2021.

A total of 7 acts will battle at the 2021 Finnish national final UMK. We have 2 familiar faces in the line up: Aksel (Finland 2020) and Laura Polvedere (Estonia 2005, 2017).

The 2021 Finnish Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined international UMK jury/ public voting deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch the Finnish national final- UMK 2021 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

YLE 1

YLE webstream – Finnish commentary



webstream Finnish commentary YLE webstream– English commentary

webstream– English commentary YLE webstream– Russian commentary

webstream– Russian commentary YLE webstream– Swedish commentary

The candidates

Oskr : Lie

: Lie Teflon Brothers x Pandora : I Love You

: I Love You Danny : Sinä Päivänä Kun Kaikki Rakastaa Mua

: Sinä Päivänä Kun Kaikki Rakastaa Mua Laura : Play

: Play Aksel: Hurt

Hurt Blind Channel : Dark Side

: Dark Side Ilta: Kelle Mä Soitan

About the show

UMK 2021 will be held without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be hosted by Antti Tuiski.

Erika “Cicciolina“ Vikman (UMK 2020) will be a special guest during the show and will be treating the audience with her perfomance.

A total of 7 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021 during tonight’s show. The 2021 Finnish Eurovision entry and act via a combined audience/ jury deliberation.

Finland in Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 53 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Aksel was set to represent Finland at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Looking Back but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.