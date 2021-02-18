Tonight: Eesti Laul 2021 Semi-final 1 in Estonia

Good evening Europe, this is Tallinn calling! We are travelling to the Baltics tonight for Eesti Laul 2021’s first semi-final.

The 2021 Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul– kicks off tonight in the majestic capital of Estonia.

A total of 12 acts will be battling tonight for a spot in the Grand Final, only six of them will proceed to the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2021.

How to watch?

You can watch Eesti Laul Semi-final #1 at 18:30 CET via the following channels?

ETV 1



ETV webstream

The candidates

1. Tanja: Best Night Ever

2. Hans Nayna: One By One

3. Wiiralt: Tuule

4. Kea: Hypnotized

5. Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto: Wingman

6. Karl Killing: Kiss Me

7. Nika Marula: Calm Down

8. Egert Milder: Free Again

9. Tuuli Rand: Üks öö

10. Koit Toome: We Could Have Been Beautiful

11. Kristin Kalnapenk: Find A Way

12. Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova: Ma olen siin

Tonight’s Show

Tonight’s semi-final will see three former Estonian Eurovision representatives battling for a spot in the Grand Final: Tanja (2014), Koit Toome (1998, 2017) and Ivo Linna (1996).

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall. All three shows will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

A total of 24 acts will be competing in the 2021 Estonian national selection, only twelve of them will make it to the Grand Final.

Hence a total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at Eesti Laul 2021‘s Grand Final on Saturday 6 March.

The winner of the Grand Final will have the grand honour of representing Estonia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.