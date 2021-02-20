Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix 2021 Grand Final in Norway

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 concludes tonight in Norway with its Grand Final scheduled to take place in Oslo this evening with 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.



We are flying back to the majestic capital of Norway tonight as the 2021 Norwegian national selection sees its seventh and final show take place.

Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 consists of seven shows (five semi-finals, a wild card show and a Grand Final) with a total of 26 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

A total of four acts will compete in each of the five semi-finals and only one act from each show will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence five acts will join the 6 pre-qualified acts and the wild card winner at the 2021 Melodi Grand Final scheduled to be held on 20 February. A total of 12 acts will compete at the 2021 MGP Grand Final.

MGP 2021 is hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede.

The 2021 Norwegian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% audience vote deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Melodi Grand Prix 2021 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK live webcast

The candidates

Atle Pettersen – World On Fire Raylee – Hero Stavangerkameratene – Bardndomsgater KiiM – My Lonely Voice Blåsemafian ft. Caroline ‘Hazel’ Teigen – Let Loose Emmy – Witch Woods TIX – Ut Av Mørket Kaja Rode – Feel Again Rein Alexander – Eyes Wide Open IMERIKA – I Can´t Escape KEiiNO – Monument Jorn – Faith Bloody Faith

About the show

Tonight sees the Grand Final of Melodi Grand Prix 2021. A total of twelve acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. The winner of the show will be determined via a 100% public deliberation.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

Ulrikke was crowned the winner of MGP 2020 and was set to represent Norway at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Attention’ but the event got cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.