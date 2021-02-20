Tonight: Song Selection Show -‘Destino Eurovision’ in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Madrid calling! We are travelling to the southern shores of Spain tonight for the 2021 Spanish Song Selection Show- Destino Eurovision where the Spanish audience will determine Blas Canto’s Eurovision entry.

Spain is the next BIG 5 country to determine its Eurovision entry for Rotterdam. TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has been working from strength to strength in order to showcase an exciting and entertaining show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Spanish Song Selection Show- Destino Eurovision at 22:00 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional

RTVE webscast

About the show

Destino Eurovision will be hosted by Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela (Spanish Eurovision commentators).

Blas will perform his two potential Eurovision entries (Memoria and Voy a quedarme) during the show. The 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100% public deliberation.

Memoria

Voy a quedarme

The show will be directed by Juan Luis Iborra and produced by Gustavo Jiménez with the collaboration of Martin Dietmann.

Special guests

A bevy of Spanish artists will be gracing the event and will be perfoming along with Blas during the show including two former Spanish Eurovision acts:

Pastora Soler (Spain 2012)



Vanesa Martín

Edurne (Spain 2015)



Nia

Andrés Suárez

Cepeda

Roi

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice, namely in 1968 with Massiel and in 1969 on home soil with Salome. The country has competed in the event religiously every year since its debut in the contest and has participated in the competition 59 times. 2021 will see Iberian nation’s 60th Eurovision participation.