Portugal: RTP unveils Festival Da Cançao 2021 Semi-final running order

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2021 Festival Da Cançao Semi-final running order.

Portugal is working round the clock in its quest to organize the forthcoming 2021 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao.

A total of 20 acts will be battling for the right to defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. 10 acts will compete in each of the two semi-finals. Five acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam during the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2021.

The Portuguese broadcaster has unveiled the running order for the 2021 Festival da Cançao Semi-finals:

Semi-final 1 (20 February)

The Black Mamba – Love is on My Side Valéria – Na Mais Profunda Saudade mema. – Claro Como Água Nadine – Cheguei Aqui Miguel Marôco – Girassol Fábia Maia – Dia Lindo IRMA – Livros Karetus & Romeu Bairos – Saudade Sara Afonso – Contramão IAN – Mundo

Semi-final 2 (27 February)

Da Chick – I Got Music Tainá – Jasmim Ariana – Mundo Melhor EU.CLIDES – VOLTE-FACE Joana Alegre – Joana do Mar Pedro Gonçalves – Não Vou Ficar Ana Tereza – Com um Abraço Carolina Deslandes – Por um Triz Graciela – A Vida Sem Acontecer NEEV – Dancing in the Stars

About Festival da Cançao 2021

Festival da Canção 2021 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 20, 27 February and 6 March.

20/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 1

27/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 2

06/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

A total of six hosts will present the shows, all veteran FdC presenters: Jorge Gabriel & Sonia Araujo (Semi-final 1), José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira (Semi-final 2), Filomena Cautela & Vasco Palmeirim (Grand Final). Inês Lopes Gonçalves will be back as the Green Room hostess once again. All three shows will be broadcast live on RTP 1.

All three Festival da Cançao 2021 shows will be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon due to the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions and measures .

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury/public deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Medo de sentir’. Unfortunately she was not able to grace the stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event.