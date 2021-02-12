Bulgaria: VICTORIA unveils the titles of her potential ESC entries

The 2021 Bulgarian Eurovision hopeful, VICTORIA, has unveiled the titles of her potential Eurovision 2021 entries.

VICTORIA will represent Bulgaria at the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The song will be selected via an internal selection.

The 2021 Bulgarian representative has unveiled the titles of her potential Eurovision 2021 entries, 5 of the 6 tracks will be featured in her upcoming EP ‘a little dramatic’.

Eurovision Bulgaria announced via Twitter:

The songs from VICTORIA’s first album are “Imaginary Friend”, “Dive Into Unknown”, “Phantom Pain”,“The Funeral Song” and “Growing Up Is Getting Old”. VICTORIA’s latest release “Ugly Cry” is also in contention to be the song which represents Bulgaria at Eurovision in May but will not be part of the digital release of the EP.

The potential Bulgarian Eurovision 2021 entries

UGLY CRY

Imaginary Friend

Dive Into Unknown

Phantom Pain

The Funeral Song

Growing Up Is Getting Old

The potential Bulgarian Eurovision entries will be released from 14 February onwards via eurovision.icard.com and VICTORIA’s official YouTube channel. The first track to be premiered will be Imaginary Friend.

VICTORIA says:

There are less than 3 days until the release of the first song from my EP, “a little dramatic”. I am proud that I can finally share my new music with the world. This would be impossible without BNT, Ligna and iCard, who for a second year are making my Eurovision journey possible. I am grateful for the support of my amazing team. We had the ambitious task to release not one, but 5 new songs and I hope people will enjoy them.

After all the songs are presented, a special online platform will be launched which will allow music fans around the world to leave comments and feedback about the 6 potential songs. This will be part of Bulgaria’s selection process for Eurovision 2021. VICTORIA and her team will also seek feedback from music, TV, Radio and Eurovision experts focus groups in order to make the final decision.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the competition. The Balkan nation’s best result in the contest was achieved in 2017 when Kristian Kostov placed 2nd in the Grand Final in Kyiv.

Bulgaria has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times. The country withdrew from the competition in 2014 due to financial reasons and returned to the event in 2016 with flying colours when Poli Genova placed 4th in Stockholm.

Prior to 2016 Bulgaria had only made it once to the Grand Final since its debut in 2005. The country has seen a reversal of fortune in the contest since its return in 2016, qualifying to the Grand Final three years in a row ( 2016, 2017, 2018).

In 2019 the country withdrew from the competition again due to financial issues and was set to return in 2020 with Victoria’s ‘Tears getting sober’, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus global pandemic.