Spain: TVE confirms ‘Destino Eurovision’ guests and hosts

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed the names of the special guests and hosts at the forthcoming Spanish Eurovision Song Selection Show- Destino Eurovision.

Spain will be holding a special show in order to determine Blas Canto’s Eurovision entry. The show will be hosted by Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela (Spanish Eurovision commentators).

Destino Eurovision

‘Destino Eurovision‘ will be broadcast live on TVE 1 and TVE Internacional. Blas will perform his two potential Eurovision entries (Memoria and Voy a quedarme) during the show. The 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100% public deliberation.

Memoria

Voy a quedarme

Special guests

A bevy of Spanish artists will be gracing the event and will be perfoming along with Blas during the show including two former Spanish Eurovision acts:

Pastora Soler (Spain 2012)



Vanesa Martín

Edurne (Spain 2015)



Nia

Andrés Suárez

Cepeda

Roi.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice, namely in 1968 with Massiel and in 1969 on home soil with Salome. The country has competed in the event religiously every year since its debut in the contest and has participated in the competition 59 times. 2021 will see Iberian nation’s 60th Eurovision participation.