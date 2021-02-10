Eurovision 2021: Booking.com confirmed as Official ESC 2021 Travel Partner

The EBU has announced today that one of the world’s biggest digital travel companies, Booking.com, has been confirmed as the Official Eurovision 2021 Travel Partner.

Booking.com has been granted extensive association, media and digital and events rights for the forthcoming edition of the Eurovsion Song Contest.

The internatioanlly acclaimed travel company will be working in close coordination with the EBU on additional broadcast, digital and social activities and promotions leading up to and during the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest engaging the millions of Eurovision fans throughout Europe and beyond with exclusive Eurovision-related travel content and digital experiences.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

We are delighted to welcome Booking.com as the Official Travel Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. This is a perfect partnership between the world’s largest live music event and one of the world’s leading digital travel companies. The Eurovision Song Contest gives millions of viewers every year the chance to experience the diversity of Europe in their own homes. As we eventually Open Up, our new partner can help them experience, in person, the languages, music and culture they discover through the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mr. Arjan Dijk (Booking.com Senior President and Chief Marketing Officer) says:

As a company with proud Dutch roots and a passion for helping people to discover the amazing diversity the world has to offer, we are absolutely thrilled to come on board as the Official Travel Partner of Eurovision in 2021. In a time of separation, closed borders and restrictions, this year’s theme of Open Up is more timely than ever and in perfect harmony with our own values and optimistic outlook as a brand for everyone. We’re delighted to help welcome Eurovision fans to our home country and the vibrant city of Rotterdam, whether that’s in-person or via the screen of their smartphone. We hope to inspire new audiences to further explore the amazing people and places that make the Eurovision experience so special – not only during this one week in May, but throughout the entire year.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv