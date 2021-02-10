Spain: Blas Cantó releases his potential ESC 2021 entries: voting kicks off

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Cantó, has released his two potential Eurovision entries as voting kicks off in the quest to select the 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry.

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has released Blas Canto’s two potential Eurovision entries: Memoria and Voy a quedarme as voting has kicked off. Fans both in Spain and overseas are invited to vote for their favourite entry via RTVE’s official website, RTVE’s official App, telephone and SMS.

You can listen to Blas Canto’s potential Eurovision entries and vote here.

The competing entries

‘Memoria’ (composed by Steve Daly, Oliver Som, Leroy Sanchez and Blas Cantó)

‘Voy a quedarme‘ (composed by Leroy Sanchez, Daniel Ortega ‘Dangelo’, Dan Hammond and Blas Cantó)

Voting process

The voting will consist of 2 phases:

Phase 1 – From 10 February until the day of ‘Destination Eurovision’ the public will able to vote for their favourite entry via the multiple channels. International fans will be allowed to vote too.

– From 10 February until the day of ‘Destination Eurovision’ the public will able to vote for their favourite entry via the multiple channels. International fans will be allowed to vote too. Phase 2– Viewers will be invited to vote for their favourite song during ‘Destinacion Eurovision‘- the Spanish 2021 Song Selection Show via the internet.

Public to determine Blas’ Eurovision entry for Rotterdam

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision Song Selection Show- ‘Destino Eurovision’ will be broadcast live on TVE 1, with the date yet to be confirmed.

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100% public voting deliberation.

About Blas Canto

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. He will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with a fresh song.