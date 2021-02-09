Greece: Helena Paparizou drops new single ‘Den Epestrepsa’

The 2005 Greek Eurovision winner, Helena Paparizou, has dropped a new single ‘Den Epestrepsa’ along with its official music video.

Helena Paparaziou has released a new album ‘Apohrosis‘ featuring many new melodies. ‘Den Apestrepsa‘ is one of the singles from this album. Helena’s latest single has been composed by Dimitris Xypolias and written by and Vangelis Konstantinidis has been published in Greece by Minos Emi Universal. The song has been produced by Arcade. The music video has been directed by Vangelis Tsousopoulos.

Five more singles from Apohrosis are set to premiere in the coming days (11-25 February)

Helena in Eurovision

Helena Paparizou has represented Greece twice at the Eurovision Song Contest twice (2001, 2005), both times with flying colours (3rd, 1st). She remains the only Greek Eurovision winner till date. Paparizou broght the Eurovision trophy to Greek soil for the very first time back in 2005 when Eurovision was held in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘My number one‘.

Helena has gone places since her Eurovision victory and is today one of the most sought after artists in the Greek music industry.