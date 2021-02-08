France: Barbara Pravi drops ‘Voilà’s official music video

The 2021 French Eurovision hopeful Barbara Pravi has droppedd the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Voilà’.

Barbara Pravi was crowned the winner of the 2021 French national final and will defend the French colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Barbara is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest, she was the composer behind the 2020 French Junior Eurovision wining entry ‘J’imagine’.

Check out the official music video of Barbara’s Eurovision entry below:

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).