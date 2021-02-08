Spain: Blas Canto will premiere his potential ESC entries on 10 February

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision representative, Blas Canto, is set to release his two potential Eurovision 2021 entries on 10 February.

Blas Canto will be releasing ‘Memoria‘ and ‘Voy a quedarme‘ this Wednesday, both songs showcase and portray fragments from his life and experiences.

‘Memoria’ is an uptempo song whilst ‘Voy a quedarme’ is a modern ballad showcasing Blas’ vocal skills.

‘Memoria’ has been composed by Steve Daly, Oliver Som, Leroy Sanchez and Blas Cantó.

and ‘Voy a quedarme‘ has been composed by Leroy Sanchez, Daniel Ortega ‘Dangelo’, Dan Hammond and Blas Cantó.

Both songs are very different from each another and truly portray Blas’ musical talent and vocal strength.

Voting to kick off on 10 February

The songs will be premiered officially on rtve.es at 18:00 CET on 10 February and you will be able to vote for your favourite song via the official RTVE official website, RTVE official App, telephone and SMS.

Both songs will be released simultaneously on all digital platforms.

Two phases

The voting will consist of 2 phases:

– From 10 February until the day of ‘Destination Eurovision’ the public will able to vote for their favourite entry via the multiple channels. International fans will be allowed to vote too. Phase 2– Viewers will be invited to vote for their favourite song during ‘Destinacion Eurovision‘- the Spanish 2021 Song Selection Show via the internet.

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision Song Selection Show will be broadcast live on TVE 1, with the date yet to be confirmed.

About Blas Canto

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. He will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with a fresh song.