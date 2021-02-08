Norway: NRK unveils MGP 2021 Semi-final #5 candidates

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster has unveiled the four candidates who will battling for a spot in the Grand Final at next Saturday’s MGP 2021 Semi-final 5.

Last Saturday saw the fourth Semi-final of MGP 2021 where was KiiM declared the winner of Semi-final, he will proceed to the Grand Final of MGP 2021 with her entry ‘My lonely voice’.

Four more semi-finalists

NRK has unveiled the four acts for next Saturday’s MGP 2021 Semi-final #5:

Imerika – I can’t scape

– I can’t scape River – Coming home

– Coming home TuVeia : Bli med meg på gar’n



Ane.Fin : Walking In My Sleep

One of the will join the six pre-qualified acts and the winners of the semi-finals at the 2021 MGP Grand Final on 20 February:

TIX – Ut Av Mørket



– Ut Av Mørket Atle Pettersen – World On Fire

– World On Fire Stavangerkameratene – Bardndomsgater

– Bardndomsgater Kaja Rode – Feel Again

– Feel Again Rein Alexander – Eyes Wide Open

– Eyes Wide Open KEiiNO – Monument

– Monument Blåsemafian ft. Caroline ‘Hazel’ Teigen – Let Loose (winner of Semi-final 1)

– Let Loose (winner of Semi-final 1) Raylee – Hero (winner of Semi-final 2)

– Hero (winner of Semi-final 2) Emmy – Witch woods (winner Semi-final 3)

– Witch woods (winner Semi-final 3) KiiM– A lovely voice (winner Semi-final 4)

Atle Petterssen performed his potential Eurovision entry ‘World on fire’ last Saturday:

Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 will consist of seven shows (five semi-finals, a wild card show and a Grand Final) with a total of 26 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

A total of four acts will compete in each of the five semi-finals and only one act from each show will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence five acts will join the 6 pre-qualified acts and the wild card winner at the 2021 Melodi Grand Final scheduled to be held on 20 February. A total of 12 acts will compete at the 2021 MGP Grand Final.

MGP 2021 will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede.

The 2021 Norwegian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% audience vote deliberation.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

Ulrikke was crowned the winner of MGP 2020 and was set to represent Norway at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Attention’ but the event got cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.