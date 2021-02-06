It may seem like a Déjà vu, since this is not the first time we see this title in the news! But it is nothing less than real, as for the second consecutive year, Lithuania will be sending the The Roop to the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest!

The small Baltic nation was among the countries which opted for running their open national selection process, Pabandom iš naujo!, in order to pick their next Eurovision act. After two heat rounds and a semi-final, which all took place in the last three Saturdays, we eventually reached tonight’s Grand Final, with the participation of the following 6 acts:

Gebrasy – Where’d you wanna go



Where’d you wanna go Martina Jezepčikaitè – Thank you very much



Thank you very much Evita Cololo – Be Paslapčių

Be Paslapčių Voldemars Petersons – I never fall for you again



I never fall for you again Titas & Benas – No



No The Roop– Discotheque

The show was hosted by Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė, Vytautas Rumšas Jr and Vaidas Baumila (Lithuania 2015).

Having been of the bookies’ hit favourites for the victory last year, band The Roop tried once more to grab the coveted Eurovision ticket. And they did it! After tonight’s final verdict, their song Discotheque was declared the show’s winner, which emerged from the agreement of both the audience and an expert jury, both sharing a 50% stake.

Lithuania will have the honour to compete in the first half of the first semi-final, scheduled for 18 May.

Congratulations to The Roop, which will finally make it to the Eurovision stage, after last year’s cancellation of the event. Could they get the trophy home for the very first time?