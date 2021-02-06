One down, five to go! The journey kicked off tonight with he first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021, which has now taken two entries to the final and given a further two a second chance!

The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 gave the following results:

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

– Dandi dansa Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:

Paul Rey – The missing piece

– The missing piece Lillasyster – Pretender

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:

Kadiatou – One touch

– One touch Jessica Andersson – Horizon

– Horizon Nathalie Brydolf – Fingerprints

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

– 20 February 2021 Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Melodifestivalen will be returning next Saturday 13 February with its second semi-final evening. Who will be joining tonight’s winners in the Grand Final?