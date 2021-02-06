One down, five to go! The journey kicked off tonight with he first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021, which has now taken two entries to the final and given a further two a second chance!
The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 gave the following results:
Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:
- Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa
- Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem
While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:
- Paul Rey – The missing piece
- Lillasyster – Pretender
Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:
- Kadiatou – One touch
- Jessica Andersson – Horizon
- Nathalie Brydolf – Fingerprints
Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda
Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021
- Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021
- Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
- Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
- Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
- Grand Final – 13 March 2021
Melodifestivalen will be returning next Saturday 13 February with its second semi-final evening. Who will be joining tonight’s winners in the Grand Final?
