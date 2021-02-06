Sweden: Here are the results of the first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021!

Sweden

by Stratos Agadellis February 6, 2021 9:24 pm 398 views

One down, five to go! The journey kicked off tonight with he first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021, which has now taken two entries to the final and given a further two a second chance!

The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 gave the following results:

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:

  • Danny Saucedo  Dandi dansa
  • Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:

  • Paul Rey – The missing piece
  • Lillasyster – Pretender

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:

  • Kadiatou – One touch
  • Jessica Andersson – Horizon
  • Nathalie Brydolf – Fingerprints

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

  • Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021
  • Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021
  • Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
  • Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
  • Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
  • Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Melodifestivalen will be returning next Saturday 13 February with its second semi-final evening. Who will be joining tonight’s winners in the Grand Final?

