Norway: KEiiNO release official music video of ‘Monument’

KEiiNO, the 2019 Norwegian Eurovision hopefuls, have released the official music video of their potential Eurovision 2021 entry ‘Monument’.

KEiiNO are vying to represent Norway at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with ‘Monument‘. They will be partaking at the 2021 Norwegian national final- Melodi Grand Prix on Saturday 20 February.

The music video has been filmed throughout Norway between last October and November by Tobias Aasgaarden at the following locations: Lindesnes, Lysebotn, Haukeli, Vøringsfossen, Skåla, Slogen, Hoddevik, Vestkapp, Lofoten, Kautokeino and Alta.

Monument’s official music video has been produced by Tom Hugo and KEiiNO and edited by Alex Holm.

KEiiNO at Eurovision

KEiiNO represented Norway at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry ‘Spirit in the sky‘ achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.