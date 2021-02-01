The Grand Final line is up is complete! We now have 6 10 finalists for Pabandom iš naujo 2021.



Last Saturday saw the semi-final Pabandom iš naujo 2021 where ten acts battled for five spots in the Grand Final. The qualified acts will be joining The Roop, who have a direct ticket to the Lithuanian national final. A total of 6 acts will be battling at the 2021 Lithuanian national final next Saturday.

Grand Final Line Up

Gebrasy – Where’d You Wanna Go



Where’d You Wanna Go Martina Jezepčikaitè – Thank you very much



Thank you very much Evita Cololo – Be Paslapčių

Be Paslapčių Voldemars Petersons – I never fall for you again



I never fall for you again Titas & Benas – No



No The Roop– Discotheque

Pabandom iš naujo 2021

The 2021 Lithuanian national selection consists of four shows: 2 heats, 1 semi-final and a Grand Final.

16/01/2021- Heat #1

23/01/2021- Heat #2

30/01/2021- Semi-final

06/02/2021- Grand Final

A total of 22 acts are set to compete in the competition. The 2020 Lithuanian hopefuls, The Roop, will be vying to fly the Lithuanian flag at Eurovision 2021 and are pre-qualified to partake in the Grand Final with their song ‘Discotheque‘.

The shows are hosted by Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė, Vytautas Rumšas Jr and Vaidas Baumila (Lithuania 2015).

The 2021 Lithuanian national final is set to take place on Saturday 6 February in Vilnius. The 2021 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 50-50 jury/televoting deliberation.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘On Fire‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.