Ukraine: Jury to determine GO_A ‘s ESC 2021 entry: 10 March song reveal

UA: PBC, the Ukrainian broadcaster, has announced today that GO_A’s Eurovision 2021 entry will be determined via a special jury.

The Ukrainian national broadcaster has invited GO_A to defend the Ukrainian colours at the fortchoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam after the unprecedented cancellation of the event last year. Their 2021 Eurovision entry for Rotterdam will be selected by a special jury consisting of the following celebrated Ukrainian personalities:

Jamala – singer/Eurovision 2016 winner

– singer/Eurovision 2016 winner Yevhen Filatov – producer/ lead singer of The Manaken band

– producer/ lead singer of The Manaken band Ruslan Kvinta – music producer/ composer

– music producer/ composer Yaroslav Lodygin – member of the Managing Board of UA: PBC in charge of television

– member of the Managing Board of UA: PBC in charge of television Dmytro Khorkin – member of the Managing Board of UA: PBC in charge of radio

The 2021 Ukrainian hopefuls will present at least two songs to the special jury. Each jury member will evaluate each submitted song. Points from the jury will be added into a rank. The song with most points from the jury will win the selection.

If two or more songs get an equal number of points, the winning song will be decided by majority voting of the jury (more than 50% of the jury members). One jury member can vote for a song only once. The 2021 Ukrainian Eurovision entry will be unveiled on 10 March.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories (2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011).

Go_A were set to represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry Solovey.