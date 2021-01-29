Denmark: Martin Brygmann and Tina Müller to host DMGP 2021

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has announced today that Martin Brygmann and Tina Muller will host the forthcoming 2021 Dansk Melodi Grand Prix.

We will be having a male-female couple hosting the Danish national final this year, Martin Brygmman and Tinna Muller.

Tina Muller says:

I am extremely proud to be allowed to host something as traditional as the Danish Melodi Grand Prix. I myself grew up with the Grand Prix and, like many others, have stood with the hairbrush in hand and sung along in front of the television, so I am really looking forward to being part of the party and gathering the Danes.



Martin Brygmann says:

I’m really looking forward to it. I’m so proud to have been given this task. It’s a very fine torch I look forward to carrying forward. A legendary show.

Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 will be held at DR’s Studio 5 in Byen, Denmark with a total of 8 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. DMGP 2021 will be held on Saturday 6 March without an audience and will be broadcast live on DR 1 and DRTV.

DR will be unveiling the 8 competing acts at DMGP 2021 along with their respective entries on 10 February.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has participated 48 times at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year will see the country’s 49th Eurovision participation.

Ben & Tan were crowned the winners of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020 and we were set to represent Denmark at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Yes‘.