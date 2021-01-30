Tonight: France decides for Eurovision 2021: national final

Bonsoir Europe, this is Paris calling! We will be travelling to Paris tonight where France is set to select its Eurovision 2021 act and entry.

Tonight sees France holding a national final- Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez- in order to determine the French Eurovision 2021 hopeful and act.

How to watch?

You can watch ‘Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez’ at 21:05 CET via the the following channels:

France 2

TV 5 Monde

France 2 webstream

About the show

The 2021 French national final will see 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam and will be hosted by Stephan Bern and Laurence Boccolini. The 2020 French Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 jury- public voting deliberation.

The show will consist of 2 rounds:

Round 1 – The top 7 acts after a public deliberation will proceed to round 2 along with 1 act selected by the jury.

– The top 7 acts after a public deliberation will proceed to round 2 along with 1 act selected by the jury. Round 2- A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021. The winner will be determined via a 50/50 jury-audience deliberation.

A bevy of international and French Eurovision acts and internationally acclaimed celebrities will be on the jury. The jury will be presided by Amir (France 2016).

The candidates

LMK – Magique

– Magique Ali – Paris Me Dit

– Paris Me Dit Casanova – Tutti

– Tutti Barbara Pravi – Voilà

– Voilà Cephaz – On A Mangé Le Soleil

– On A Mangé Le Soleil Amui – Maeva

– Maeva Andriamad – Alléluia

– Alléluia Philippine – Bah Non

– Bah Non Juliette Moraine – Pourvu Qu’on M’Aime

– Pourvu Qu’on M’Aime 21 Juin Le Duo – Peux-Tu Me Dire?

– Peux-Tu Me Dire? Terence James – Je T’Emmènerai Danser

– Je T’Emmènerai Danser Poney X – Amour Fou

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ The Best In Me’ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.