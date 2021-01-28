Spain: TVE confirms song selection show for Eurovision 2021

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed today that it will be holding a special gala in order to determine Blas Cantos’ Eurovsion 2021 entry.

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100 % public voting deliberation. TVE is working round the clock in order to showcase an exciting and entertaining song selection show.

Blas Canto and his team have shortlisted a total of two entries along with TVE’s Eurovision team and Warner Music Spain. Both songs are very different from each another. Blas himself has partaken in the composition of the two potential Spanish Eurovision entries.

The Spanish public will be 100% responsible to select the 2021 Spanish Eurovision entry via the following mechanisms: RTVE’s official website, RTVE’s official App, telephone voting and SMS voting.

The special Eurovision gala will be held in Madrid in February and will be broadcast live on TVE 1. More details regarding the show will be unveiled in due time.

Blas Canto says:

I would like the Eurovision fans to play a key role in selecting my Eurovision entry. They will have to select between different sides of Blas Canto ( 2 different songs).

About Blas Canto

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.