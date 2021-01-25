Lithuania: Pabandom iš naujo 2021 semi-final line up complete

The semi-final line is up is complete! We now have the 10 semi-finalists for Pabandom iš naujo 2021.



Last Saturday saw the second Pabandom iš naujo 2021 where two acts battled for the five spots in the semi-final. The 2020 Lithuanian Eurovision hopefuls The Roop performed their potential ESC 2021 entry ‘Discotheque‘ for the very first time. The band have a direct ticket to the Lithuanian national final.

The semi-final line up is complete

The following acts qualifed to the semi-final:

Aistė Brokenleg –Home



–Home Norbertas –Man In Need

–Man In Need Gebrasy –Where’d you wanna go?

–Where’d you wanna go? Evita Cololo –Be paslapčių

–Be paslapčių Gabrielius Vagelis –My Guy

They will be joining the following semi-finalists next Saturday:

Titas & Benas – No

– No Voldemars Petersons – Never Fall For You Again

– Never Fall For You Again Martyna – Thank You Very Much

– Thank You Very Much Milita – Shadows

– Shadows Be U – Love Yourself

Pabandom iš naujo 2021

The 2021 Lithuanian national selection consists of four shows: 2 heats, 1 semi-final and a Grand Final.

16/01/2021- Heat #1

23/01/2021- Heat #2

30/01/2021- Semi-final

06/02/2021- Grand Final

A total of 22 acts are set to compete in the competition. The 2020 Lithuanian hopefuls, The Roop, will be vying to fly the Lithuanian flag at Eurovision 2021 and are pre-qualified to partake in the Grand Final with their song ‘Discotheque‘.

The shows are hosted by Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė, Vytautas Rumšas Jr and Vaidas Baumila (Lithuania 2015).

The 2021 Lithuanian national final is set to take place on Saturday 6 February in Vilnius. The 2021 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 50-50 jury/televoting deliberation.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘On Fire‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.