Shalom Europe, Israel has a song for Eurovision 2021! Eden Alene will defend the Israeli colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Set me free’.

KAN revealed the the 2021 Israeli Eurovision entry during a special show broadcast on KAN 11 and hosted by Lucy Ayoub (Eurovision 2019 hostess).

Eden Alene met up with the composers of her three potential Eurovision entries during the show and shed more light on the recording of the official music videos.

Israel has decided and Eden will fly to Rotterdam with ‘Set me free’.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist has been confirmed as the 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.