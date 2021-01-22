Finland: Listen to the UMK 2021 entries

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has released all seven UMK 2021 competing entries. Finland is gearing up in full steam for its 2021 national final.

A total of 7 acts will battle at the forthcoming 2021 Finnish national final- UMK 2021, scheduled to be held on Saturday 20 February without an audience. The show will be streamed live at 20:00 CET on YLE Areena for the international audience.

UMK 2021 entries

All UMK 2021 entries are released, you can check them out below:

Oskr– Lie

Teflon Brothers & Pandora– I love you

Danny– Sina paivana kun kaikki rakastaa mua

Laura– Play

Aksel– Hurt

Blind Channel– Dark Side

Ilta– Kelle ma soitan

The 7 candidates were selected via special jury. The 2021 Finnish Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined international UMK jury/ public voting deliberation.

Finland in Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 53 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Aksel was set to represent Finland at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Looking Back but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.