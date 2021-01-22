Lithuania: The Roop release their potential ESC 2021 entry ‘Discotheque’

The 2020 Lithuanian Eurovision hopefuls, The Roop, have released their potential Eurovision entry ‘Discotheque’ along with its official music video.

The Roop are vying to defend the Lithuanian colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Discotheque‘. They will battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the Lithuanian national final- Pabandom is naujo 2021 on Saturday 6 February.

Tomorrow the Lithuanian band will be performing Discotheque at the second heat of the Lithuanian national selection Pabandom is naujo 2021 .

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘On Fire‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.