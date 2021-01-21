The most famous national selection event is about to kick off once again in Sweden. Melodifestivalen 2021 will open its curtains on 6 February, live from Stockholm. Two weeks before the first semi-final, the country’s national broadcaster SVT revealed the stage design for this year’s edition.

The event could not have been unaffected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, no audience will be present within the arena, while all 6 shows (4 semi-finals, the Second Chance round, and the Grand Final) will be staged at Annexet in the Swedish capital and not in various cities around the Scandinavian country.

The absence of a live audience seems to have worked as an opportunity for further inspiration, as stated by Viktor Brattström, the event’s stage director:

The fact that there won’t be an audience is a big difference that we have had to take into account. But it also offers, in these contexts, new opportunities.

According to SVT, the ambitions of the broadcaster could not have changed for 2021. They were desirous of a magnificent stage which will be able to provide 28 impressive acts in the best possible way.

The stage is made of several different materials. Floor surfaces are of laminate and glass. The roof (the black surfaces) is made of a kind of foiled cardboard to be as light as possible. There are also surfaces of sheet metal and construction of aluminum and steel.

Its layout will be narrow and longer than in previous years, shaping it like a catwalk, an ability that arose due to the lack of live spectators. In addition, three high resolution LED screens will be featured.

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

– 6 February 2021 Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

– 13 February 2021 Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

– 20 February 2021 Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Sweden will be taking place at the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact scenario under which the 3 shows will be hosted will be announced by mid-February.