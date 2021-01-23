Tonight: Pabandom iš naujo 2021 heat #2 in Lithuania

Lithuania continues its national selection-Pabandom iš naujo 2021 tonight with its first second heat.



We return to the Baltics tonight, namely to Lithuania where LRT will be holding the second heat of its 2021 Eurovision national selection.

Pabandom iš naujo 2021

The 2021 Lithuanian national selection will consist of four shows: 2 heats, 1 semi-final and a Grand Final.

16/01/2021- Heat #1

23/01/2021- Heat #2

30/01/2021- Semi-final

06/02/2021- Grand Final

A total of 22 acts are set to compete in the competition. The 2020 Lithuanian hopefuls, The Roop, will be vying to fly the Lithuanian flag at Eurovision 2021 and are pre-qualified to partake in the Grand Final with their song ‘Discotheque‘.

The shows will be hosted by Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė, Vytautas Rumšas Jr and Vaidas Baumila (Lithuania 2015).

The 2021 Lithuanian national final is set to take place on Saturday 6 February in Vilnius. The 2021 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 50-50 jury/televoting deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom is naujo 2021 Heat #2 tonight at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webcast

About the show

A total of 10 acts will compete during the show tonight. The qualifiers will be determined via a 50/50 jury-public deliberation. The results will be disclosed after the show. Tonight’s qualifiers will be joining the five semi-finalists in the semi-final:

Titas & Benas – No

– No Voldemars Petersons – Never Fall For You Again

– Never Fall For You Again Martyna – Thank You Very Much

– Thank You Very Much Milita – Shadows

– Shadows Be U – Love Yourself

Tonight’s jury will be composed by:

Ramūnas Zilnys

Stanislavas Stavickis-Stano

Vytautas Bikus

Ieva Narkutė

Gerūta Griniūtė

The Roop will be performing their pontential Eurovision entry ‘Discotheque’ during tonight’s show.

The competing acts

UnoBand –Eisiu

–Eisiu Rapolas –Degam

–Degam Sunday Afternoon –Open

–Open Aistė Brokenleg –Home

–Home Cosmic Bride –Solitary Star

–Solitary Star Norbertas –Man In Need

–Man In Need Gabrielė Goštautaitė –Freedom

–Freedom Gebrasy –Where’d you wanna go?

–Where’d you wanna go? Evita Cololo –Be paslapčių

–Be paslapčių Gabrielius Vagelis –My Guy

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘On Fire‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.