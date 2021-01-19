Eurovision 2021: 24 dancers and singers offered an internship as stand-ins

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has announced today that the Eurovision Song Contest will be offering an internship to twenty singing and dance students.

The Eurovision Song Contest offers 14 dance and 10 singing students from Rotterdam Codarts and Albeda Collega an internship. A unique opportunity, especially in a period when the current corona measures make it difficult for culture students to find an internship.

A unique opportunity

The internship itself is also unique: the students will be used as stand-ins and will be preparing the various stagings/acts from the 41 countries in detail. With these stand-ins, all the aspects of the staging/act can be prepared thoroughly, even before the delegations start their rehearsals at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Mr. Franklin Ignacio (DDA | Internship agency Albeda Danscollege) says:

The fact that the Albeda Danscollege in Rotterdam has been delivering successful graduates for years is now clear. For example, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest dance crew consists of 5 alumni and 3 fourth-year students have also been added. This internship opportunity is certainly a ray of hope for our MBO students, many of whom have dropped out of internships due to the current situation. Now they get a unique opportunity to put what they have learned in recent years into practice in a mega-sized production!

Mr. Said Kasmi (Rotterdam Councilor) says:

I think it is great that the organization of the Eurovision Song Contest offers this unique and undoubtedly unforgettable internship to students of Albeda and Codarts. I hope this example will inspire and encourage companies to take action. Because more than 4000 MBO students are still looking for an internship in the Rijnmond region. Today’s students are the employees of the future!

The 24 students for these internships have now been selected. The stand-in rehearsals will kick off in April.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS