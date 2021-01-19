Israel: HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion voting kicks off today

Israel is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, with the voting for HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion 2021 set to kick off today.

Eden Alene will be flying the Israeli colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster has announced today that voting for the 2021 Israeli song selection- HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion is set to kick off today at 13:05 CET. Voting will be open until Monday 25 January, when KAN is set unveil the 2021 Israeli Eurovision entry during a special televised show scheduled to be aired on KAN 11 at 20:15 CET.

The Israeli audience will be able to vote for their favourite entry via a special App.

Official presentation

Today during a special show hosted by Lucy Ayoub (ESC 2019 hostess) and Michal Asulin the three potential Israeli Eurovision 2021 entries will be officially presented along with their official music videos.

The potential entries

La La Love

Set Me Free

Ue La La

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist has been confirmed as the 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.