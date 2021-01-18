Croatia: Dora 2021 hosts and running order unveiled

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Dora 2021 running order and hosts.

Dora 2021 will be hosted by four ladies: Daniela Trbović, Barbara Kolar, Jelena Lešić and Doris Pinčić.

Ms.Ursula Tolj (Dora 2021 producer/Croatian HoD at ESC) says:

We decided to rely on girl power this year, because this year’s Dora will be special in many ways due to epidemiological conditions, so let it be remembered by women as well. In addition to the hosts, we are also revealing the running order. When composing it, one had to take into account the complexity of individual performances, the speed of the rhythm of each song, the language in which it is sung, the special television requirements… In general the running order has been carefully arranged and will meet comply with the rules and regulations of Dora 2021.



Dora 2021 running order

Two former Croatian Eurovision representatives will have the grand honour of opening and closing the 2021 edition of Dora. Nina Kraljic (2016) will open the competition whislt Toni Centinski (1994) will close the show.

1. NINA KRALJIĆ (ALKONOST OF BALKAN) – Rijeka

2. ERIC – Reci mi

3. ELLA OREŠKOVIĆ – Come This Way

4. BERNARDA – Colors

5. SANDI CENOV – Kriv

6. ToMa – Ocean of Love

7. FILIP RUDAN – Blind

8. BETA SUDAR – Ma zamisli

9. CAMBI – Zaljubljen

10. ASHLEY I BOJAN – Share the Love

11. BRIGITA VUCO – Noći pijane

12. MIA NEGOVETIĆ – She’s Like Dream

13. ALBINA – Tick-Tock

14. TONY CETINSKI I KIKI RAHIMOVSKI – Zapjevaj, sloboda je!

Dora 2021

A total of 14 acts will compete at the forthcoming edition of Dora which is set to be held in Opatija on Saturday 13 February.

The 2021 Croatian entry and act will be determined via a combined televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Damir Kedzo was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Divlji Vjetre after winning Dora 2020 but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.