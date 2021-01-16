Good evening Vilnius! The 2021 Eurovision season is finally reaching the hot phase. Have you watched the first heat of Pabandom is naujo 2021? Here are the results!

It’s Eurovision time in the Baltics! Lithuania delivered the first heat of Pabandom is naujo 2021,the national selection for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Pabandom is naujo means let’s try again, and it represents the Lithuanian attempt to select another Eurovision sensation. Let us all remind that the 2020 Eurovision act from the Baltic state, On fire of the band The Roop, was among the bookies’ favourite for the win.

Ten acts ot five spots

Ten acts were competing tonight. Or were they? The Lithuanian broadcaster LRT pre-recorded the acts, in order to respect the current public health measures in place in the country.

The ten acts were:

Black Spikes feat. Indre Launikonyte – Don’t Tell Me

– Don’t Tell Me Thomukas 1 – Wish

– Wish Be U – Love Yourself

– Love Yourself Voldemars Petersons – Never Fall For You Again

– Never Fall For You Again Martyna – Thank You Very Much

– Thank You Very Much Donata – The Way I Am

– The Way I Am Twosome – I Love My Bear

– I Love My Bear Milita – Shadows

– Shadows Aldegunda – Sit Down

– Sit Down Titas & Benas – No

The jury and the televote determined five acts that are going to the semi final scheduled on 30 January 2021. They will be joined by five more acts qualified from the second heat on Saturday 23 January 2021. The 2020 representative The Roop are automatically admitted to the Grand Final with their new entry Discoteque.

Ramūnas Zilnys, Jievaras Jasinskis, Vytautas Bikus, Ieva Narkutė and Aistė (Lithuania 1999) composed the jury.

We have five winners!

These are the five qualified acts:

Titas & Benas – No

– No Voldemars Petersons – Never Fall For You Again

– Never Fall For You Again Martyna – Thank You Very Much

– Thank You Very Much Milita – Shadows

– Shadows Be U – Love Yourself

Pabandom is naujo 2021

Stay tuned for the second heat of the Lithuanian national selection next Saturday 23 January 2021 with 10 more acts!

16/01/2021- Heat #1

23/01/2021- Heat #2

30/01/2021- Semi-final

06/02/2021- Grand Final