Melodi Grand Prix 2021 kicks off tonight in Norway with its first semi-final scheduled to take place in Oslo this evening with a total of 4 acts battling for a spot in the Norwegian national final.

We are flying to the Nordic shores of Oslo tonight as the 2021 Norwegian national selection kicks off tonight.

Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 will consist of seven shows (five semi-finals, a wild card show and a Grand Final) with a total of 26 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

A total of four acts will compete in each of the five semi-finals and only one act from each show will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence five acts will join the 6 pre-qualified acts and the wild card winner at the 2021 Melodi Grand Final scheduled to be held on 20 February. A total of 12 acts will compete at the 2021 MGP Grand Final.

MGP 2021 will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede.

The 2021 Norwegian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% audience vote deliberation.

The Pre-qualified acts

TIX – Ut Av Mørket

– Ut Av Mørket Atle Pettersen – World On Fire

– World On Fire Stavangerkameratene – Bardndomsgater

– Bardndomsgater Kaja Rode – Feel Again

– Feel Again Rein Alexander – Eyes Wide Open

– Eyes Wide Open KEiiNO – Monument

How to watch?

You can watch the first semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2021 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK live webcast

The candidates

Stina Talling – Elevate

– Elevate Jorn – Fate Bloody Faith

– Fate Bloody Faith Blåsemafian ft. Caroline ‘Hazel’ Teigen – Let Loose

– Let Loose Beady Belle – Playing WithireFire

About the show

Tonight sees the first semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2021. A total of four acts will battle for the golden ticket to the Grand Final. During the show the four candidates will partake in a duel, hence two duels will take place. The winner of each duel will proceed to the Gold Duel. The winner of the Gold Duel will proceed to the MGP 2021 Grand Final.

We will see two of the pre-qualified finalists TIX and KEiiNO perform their MGP2021 entries during tonight’s show.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

Ulrikke was crowned the winner of MGP 2020 and was set to represent Norway at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Attention’ but the event got cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.