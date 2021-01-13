Cyprus: Tamta drops new single ‘Awake’ and music video

The 2019 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Tamta, has dropped a new single ‘Awake’ along with its official music video.



Tamta has earned much has fame, name and recognition both in Cyprus and Greece.

‘Awake‘ has been released in Greece by Minos Emi- Universal Music. The song has been penned by Andrew Holyfield, Marcia Thadea Angèle Sondeijker, Eric Matthew Lumiere, Roel Rats and Ryuichi Flores.

The official music video of ‘Awake‘ has been produced by Tamta herself and Telémachos Alexiou along with Bodega Visuals and has been directed by Telemachos Alexiou.



About Tamta

Tamta is amongst the most sought after artists in Greece today having released released numerous albums and singles throughout her career.

The Georgian-born Greek artist attempted to partake at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 when she competed at the Greek national final with her entry With love. Then in 2015 she tried to go to Eurovision again but was not able to compete in the Greek national final as she missed the submission deadline reportedly with Alex P’s Unloved.

The Athens based star was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Replay.