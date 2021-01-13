SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order of the 2021 Melodifestivalen semi-finals. Kadiatou will kick off the first semi-final whilst Eric Saade will close the fourth semi-final.

A total of 28 acts are set to battle at the 2021 Melodifestivalen edition, for the very first time the Swedish national selection will be held without an audience. Melodifestivalen 2021 is scheduled to be held at Annexet just next to the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm. The shows will be hosted by a total of 10 hosts including former Swedish Eurovision representatives Christer Bjorkman (1992), Lena Phllipsson (2004) and Mans Zelmerlow (2015).

The Swedish broadcaster has unveiled the running order of the four semi-finals:

Semi-final 1



Kadiatou – ‘One Touch’ Lillasyster – ‘Pretender’ Jessica Andersson – ‘Horizon’ Paul Rey – ‘The Missing Piece’ Arvingarna – ‘Tänker Inte Alls Gå Hem’ Nathalie Brydolf – ‘Fingerprints’ Danny Saucedo – ‘Dandi Dansa’

Semi-final 2



Anton Ewald – ‘New Religion’ Julia Alfrida – ‘Rich’ WAHL feat. SAMI – ’90-Talet’ Frida Green – ‘The Silence’ Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – ‘Rena Rama Ding Dong’ Patrik Jean – ‘Tears Run Dry’ Dotter – ‘Little Tot’

Semi-final 3



Charlotte Perrelli – ‘Still Young’ Emil Assergård – ‘Om Allting Skiter Sig’ Klara Hammarström – ‘Beat Of Broken Hearts’ Mustasch – ‘Contagious’ Elisa Lindström – ‘Den Du Är’ Álvaro Estrella – ‘Baila Baila’ Tusse – ‘Voices’

Semi-final 4



Tess Merkel – ‘Good Life’ Lovad – ‘Allting Är Precis Likadant’ Efraim Leo – ‘Best Of Me’ The Mamas – ‘In The Middle’ Sannex – ‘All Inclusive’ Clara Klingenström – ‘Behöver Inte Dig Idag’ Eric Saade – ‘Every Minute’

Ms.Karin Gunnarssson (Melodifestivalen 2021 producer/ Swedish HoD) says:

Both the genre and the breadth of artists are great and the competitions and the starting field are stronger than ever. It is always exciting and unpredictable which entries will win the hearts of the people and meet in the final. At a time when entertainment has been on hiatus, we hope and believe that the Melodifestivalen 2021 will engage and unite more than ever and become a light in the dark in several ways. I dare to promise exciting competitions, shows and hopefully the occasional bang!

Melodifestivalen 2021 Calendar

06/02/2021- Semifinal 1

13/02/2021- Semifinal 2

20/02/2021- Semifinal 3

27/02/2021- Semifinal 4

06/03/2021- Andra Chansen

13/03/2021- Grand Final

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

In 2019 John Lundvik won the Swedish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his entry Too late for love achieving an honorable 5th lace in the Grand Final. Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 9 years including 2 victories.

The Mamas were set to represent Sweden at the 2020 ESC with their entry ‘ Move‘ but were not able the stage in Rotterdam due to the untimely cancellation of the show due to the COVID-19 global outbreak.