Estonia: Eesti Laul 2021 Semi-final allocation and running order unveiled

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster has unveiled the Eesti Laul 2021 semi-final allocation and running order.

A total of 24 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul. Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of three shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final. A total of 12 acts will partake in each of the two semi-finals. Semi-final 1

1. Tanja: Best Night Ever

2. Hans Nayna: One By One

3. Wiiralt: Tuule

4. Kea: Hypnotized

5. Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto: Wingman

6. Karl Killing: Kiss Me

7. Nika Marula: Calm Down

8. Egert Milder: Free Again

9. Tuuli Rand: Üks öö

10. Koit Toome: We Could Have Been Beautiful

11. Kristin Kalnapenk: Find A Way

12. Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova: Ma olen siin Semi-final 2

1. Sissi: Time

2. Gram-Of-Fun: Lost In A Dance

3. Kadri Voorand: Energy

4. Helen: Nii kõrgele

5. Redel: Tartu

6. Rahel: Sunday Night

7. Uku Haasma: Kaos

8. Heleza: 6

9. Uku Suviste: The Lucky One

10. Alabama Watchdog: Alabama Watchdog

11. Jüri Pootsmann: Magus melanhoolia

12. Suured Tüdrukud: Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall. All three shows will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.