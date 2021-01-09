Spain: Blas Cantó and NIA drop new single ‘Cúrame’

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Canto, has released a new single ‘Curame’ in duet with NIA.

Blas Canto is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Curame‘ which he has released with NIA. ‘Curame‘ ‘s music video has been released by Sony Music Spain.

Blas Canto’s new song has been composed by NIA herself along with Ricky Furiati, Pedro Elipe and Mark Monserrat and produced by Paco Salazar.



About NIA

Nia won the 2020 edition of Operacion Triunfo, the music show which determined the Spanish Eurovision representatives in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2018 and 2019.

About Blas Canto

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

Blas Canto will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.