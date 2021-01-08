Azerbaijan: Ictimai opens submission window for Eurovision 2021

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster has opened the submission window for Eurovision 2021, inviting composers and producers to submit a song for Samira Efendi.

Azerbaijan has kicked off its preparations for Eurovision 2021, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster has opened the submission window for composers and producers to submit their songs for Eurovion 2021. The submission window will be opened until 19 January. Composers and producers wishing to submit a song for Samira Efendi can so so by sending their songs and applications to the following email address: song@eurovision.az

2021-ci ildə “Avroviziya” səhnəsində Azərbaycanı təmsil edəcək mahnının müəllifi bəlkə elə sənsən?

Yanvarın 19-na kimi song@eurovision.az elektron ünvanında mahnını gözləyirik.

Əmin ol ki, Samirə Əfəndi onu möhtəşəm ifa edəcək.

Qoy bütün dünya sənin mahnını eşitsin! pic.twitter.com/hvudUCslDt — Ictimai TV (@TvIctimai) January 7, 2021

Samira Efendi was set to represent Azerbajian at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Cleopatra‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter Ictimai invited the artist to represent Azerbaijan at the 2021 Eurovision edition.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.