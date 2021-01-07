Lithuania: Pabandom iš naujo 2021 acts unveiled: The Roop are back!

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, is gearing up in full swing in its quest to determine the 2021 Lithuanian Eurovision act. Lithunia is getting ready to kick off its traditional Eurovision national selection ‘Padandom is naujo’.

A total of 22 acts will partake in Padandom is naujo 2021. The 2020 Lithuanian Eurovision hopefuls The Roop are back in the game with a new song ‘Discotheque’ with a direct ticket to the grand final of Padandom is naujo 2021. The Lithuanian national selection will consist of four shows: 2 qualifying rounds, a semifinal and a grand final.

The Lithuanian national selection is set to kick off next week on Saturday 16 January. LRT has unveiled the competing acts at the forthcoming Lithuanian national selection:

Aistė Brokenleg

Aldegunda

Donata Virbilaitė

Evita Cololo

Gabrielė Goštautaitė

Gabrielius Vagelis

Gebrasy (Audrius Petrauskas)

Gintarė Korsakaitė

Martyna Jezepčikaitė

Milita Daikerytė

Cosmic bride (Natalja Chareckaja)

Norbertas/Norbė

Rapolas Meškauskas

Titas ir Benas

Sunday Afternoon

Voldemaras Petersonas

The Roop

Twosome

Unoband

Black Spikes su Indre Launikonyte

Be U

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘On Fire‘.