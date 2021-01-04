Czech Republic: Benny Cristo’s ESC 2021 to be selected internally

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has confirmed today that the 2021 Czech Eurovision entry will be selected via an internal selection, there won’t be a national selection like in previous years.

Benny Cristo who was set to represent The Czech Republic at Eurovision 2021 but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CT invited Benny Cristo to fly the Czech flag at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. His Eurovision 2021 entry will be selected via an internal selection.

CT has also appointed a new Head of Delegation, Mr Krystof Samal, who has worked in the Czech delegation many years as the Head of Press will be heading the Czech Delegation at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 7 times, out of which they have qualified to the Grand Final thrice, namely in 2016, 2o18 and 2019.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

Benny Cristo was set to represent the Czech Republic at the 2020 Eurovision edition with his entry ‘Kemama‘.