Portugal: Carlos do Carmo passes away aged 81

One of Portugal’s most celebrated artists and Eurovision 1976 representative, Carlos do Carmo, has passed away aged 81.

Carlos do Carmo was one of Portugal’s most iconic Fado singers, having won many prestigious prizes and awards. He represented Portugal at the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Uma Flor de Verde Pinho‘ achieving a 12th place in the competition.

His musical career spanned over five decades with a grand repertoire of iconic Fado melodies. His fame crossed frontiers whilst his music earned him fans throuhgout the five continents.

His career took off in the 1970s. In 1976 RTP selected him internally to represent Portugal at the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest in The Hague, he sang all the competing songs at that year’s Festival da Cançao: No Teu Poema, Onde É Que Tu Moras, Estrela da Tarde, Os Lobos e Ninguém, Novo Fado Alegre, Maria-Criada, Maria-Senhora, Cantiga de Maio and Uma Flor de Verde Pinho.

One of his biggest hits to date has been the iconic ‘Lisboa, menina e moça‘, a celebrated Fado song paying homage to the majestic Portuguese capital Lisbon.

In 2014 many celebrated Portuguese artists including Mariza, Luisa Sobral, Cuca Roseta recorded a special version of ‘Lisboa,Menina y Moça‘ paying tribute to the internationally acclaimed Portuguese artist in collaboration with Radio Comercial.

