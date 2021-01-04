Israel: KAN unveils Eden Alene’s potential entries for Eurovision 2021

Israel is gearing up in full swing preparing for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster has unveiled the three potential Eurovsion entries for Rotterdam.

Eden Alene will represent Israel at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next May. KAN had shorltlisted 9 songs for the 2021 Israeli Eurovision song selection last month, the broadcaster has now whittled down the songs to three ( 2 via online voting/ 1 via jury deliberation).

The potential entries

La La Love

Set Me Free

Ue La La

You can listen to a snippet of the potential Israeli 2021 Eurovision entries below:

The Israeli audience will get the chance to vote for their favourite song from 19 January via on online voting. The winning entry will be revealed during a special show Our Song For Eurovision on 25 January, which will be hosted by Lucy Ayoub (Eurovision 2019 host).

Eden is currently working round the clock recording the three potential entries with her team and producers.

The 2021 Israeli Eurovision entry will be solely selected via a public online voting deliberation.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist has been confirmed as the 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.

Source: KAN