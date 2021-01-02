Slovenia: EMA 2021 scheduled to be held on 27 February

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has confirmed the date of the forthcoming Slovenian national selection EMA 2021.

EMA 2021 is scheduled to be held on 27 February with the 2021 Slovenian Eurovision hopeful Ana Soklic set to perform her Eurovision 2021 entry. The Slovenian broadcaster received a total of 19 entries for EMA 2021, an expert jury has whittled down the submitted entries to three. Herefafter RTVSLO, the expert jury and Ana Soklic will select one or two songs for EMA 2021.

An ode to Slovenia and former Yugoslavia in Eurovision

The forthcoming edition of EMA will also be dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Slovenia’s participation at our beloved contest, including its participation within the former Yugoslavia.

Yugoslavia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 in Cannes Some Ancient Star. The song was performed by Ljiljana Petrović. Five years later, Slovenian singer Berta Ambrož performed at the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time with the song Without Words. During EMA 2021, we will walk go down memory lane recalling the successful performances of Slovenia and the former Yugoslavia at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 25 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

Ana Soklič was set to represent Slovenia at Eurovision 2020 with her entry Voda. She will be representing Slovenia at the 2021 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam this year.

