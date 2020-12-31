Hello Bern? Répondez-moi! The new year may come as Eurofans are celebrating it with their favourite Eurovision hits. Some delegations are well underway in their preparations of their next Eurovision entry. Swiss broadcaster SRF has released a video with teasers about the 2021 Swiss act.

Gjon’s Tears will represent Switzerland at forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam. As we all know, the 2020 representative cannot go with Répondez-moi again.

To follow the Eurovision rules the act must not have been released before September 2020. Therefore, Swiss-German broadcaster SRF has been working on a brand new act.

“The most important thing for me was to write the most beautiful song”

Gjon’s Tears has produced and sung several songs for Eurovision 2021 with various songwriters and producers. As last year, a 100-member audience panel and a jury of 20 international experts tested the songs. The audience panel is intended to simulate the televoting results of the more than 40 participating countries as closely as possible. The has been a multi-stage selection process through online surveys involving the audience panel. Both juries gave points and feedbacks on the different songs.

Gjon’s Tears performed live the most appreciated songs to give a better idea of how this act might appear on the Eurovision stage, then both juries voted again. Gjon declared that he liked all of the songs he got to sing live, but that he’s super happy with the final choice because he knows that the audience can feel when the singer has the same feeling with the song.

“The song suits Gjon perfectly”

The artist is currently producing the song which received the most points from both juries. SRF announced that the Swiss entry for Eurovision 2021 will be published next spring.

Reto Peritz, the Swiss Head of Delegation, announced that all the songs were produced in Switzerland and partly also in the rest of Europe. Mr. Peritz said that he’s very satisfied with the selected entry, that has been co-written by Gjon himself.

Switzerland in Eurovision 2021

The Swiss decided to scrap the open national selection in 2019 and go for an internal selection instead. They chose the same procedure in 2020 and again in 2021. SRF announced Gjon Muharremaj, aka Gjon’s Tears, to represent the Alpine country at the 2020 Eurovision in Rotterdam with the entry Répondez-moi. After cancellation of the contest, the Swiss delegation confirmed the same artist for 2021.

Gjon’s Tears will jump on stage in the second half of the second semi-final on Thursday 20 May 2021.